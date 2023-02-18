Man found fatally shot in Englewood

A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, 45, was found on lying on the sidewalk about 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
