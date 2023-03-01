Woman fatally shot in Austin

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.
Tracey Allen Showers, 54, was getting out of a car in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street just before 10 p.m. when someone opened fire striking her in the face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where she was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody.
