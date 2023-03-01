The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman fatally shot in Austin

The woman, 54, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center after being shot in the face.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

Tracey Allen Showers, 54, was getting out of a car in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street just before 10 p.m. when someone opened fire striking her in the face, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at her election night rally at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North after conceding to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, Tuesday night, Feb. 28, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Lightfoot is an achiever, but she’s not suited to politics
Known as an excellent attorney and very hard worker, the mayor was an achiever. Yet, in the end, Lori Lightfoot was simply not a good politician. Politics is often about making concessions, building alliances and, quite simply, getting along with others.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
COLUMNA: Lightfoot debería haber avanzado a la segunda vuelta, pero fue una lucha que no podía ganar
Lightfoot invirtió recursos municipales en vecindarios negros y latinos que fueron descuidados durante mucho tiempo.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on March 2, 2022.
Afternoon Edition
Madigan’s attorneys seek to dismiss part of his indictment, Lightfoot’s loss and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_97442562.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Jessie Fuentes reemplaza a Maldonado, concejal Villegas y Jessica Gutiérrez avanzan cada uno a la segunda vuelta
Además, el concejal Félix Cardona Jr. parecía estar en condiciones de lograr un segundo mandato.
By Andy Grimm and Allison Novelo
 
Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters at El Palais Bu-Sche on the West Side Tuesday night.
News
Fresh on the runoff trail, Johnson vows to provide ‘what the families want’ — not rival’s ‘failed politics of old’
The mayoral candidate told the Sun-Times he wants to ensure that “our schools are fully supported and funded,” and Chicagoans have “reliable transportation, good paying jobs, affordable housing” and can own their own homes. “I mean, these are things that are not extreme or radical ideas.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 