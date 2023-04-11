The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

$13,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Washington Heights

Demea Morris was found in a car early Sunday in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street with a gunshot wound in her head, police said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Demea Morris

Demea Morris

Provided

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information about the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Demea Morris, 15, was shot early Sunday in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police. She was found in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Everybody has to take into consideration that this could’ve been their child,” community activist Andrew Holmes told the Sun-Times. “This is a young lady, a baby; everybody should be touched by this.”

Holmes encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anything that can lead to an arrest or convection would help,” Holmes said.

People can submit a tip anonymously online at CPDTIP.com. The Gun Trafficking and Homicide Tip Line is also available for anonymous callers at 833-408-0069.

