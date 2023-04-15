The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death on Near West Side

He was found in the 2500 block of West Adams Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed early Saturday on the Near West Side.

The 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the 2500 block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

