Man found shot to death on Near West Side

A man was shot and killed early Saturday on the Near West Side.
The 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the 2500 block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
