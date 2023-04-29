The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Shoplifter stabs Loop Target employee

The worker told police he was cut when he confronted a would-be shoplifter who pulled a knife from his waistband and swung at him.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
SHARE Shoplifter stabs Loop Target employee
Target, 1 S. State St. in the Loop.

Target, 1 S. State St. in the Loop.

Google Maps

A Loop Target store employee was stabbed Saturday morning while confronting a shoplifter, prompting the downtown store to close for the day.

The company said it was grateful the employee’s injuries were not life-threatening but said the “unfortunate incident” was part of an increase in theft impacting retailers.

The 25-year-old worker confronted a man he thought was shoplifting around 9 a.m. inside the store at 1 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

The suspect pulled a knife from his waistband and swiped at the employee’s arms, police said. The injured worker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Officers arrested the suspected shoplifter, police said.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday morning, police said.

In a statement, Target confirmed one of its employees was assaulted during the attempted theft.

“We appreciate the swift response of the store team and first responders to keep all other guests and team members safe,” a company spokesperson said in the email.

The store on Sunday returned to its normal operating hours, the spokesperson said.

With the impact of retail theft on the rise, the company said it has been working with lawmakers and police to advocate for public policy solutions.

“As demonstrated by this unfortunate incident, retail crime is an urgent issue that is increasingly impacting the team and guests at Target and other retailers,” the company said.

“Our stores create jobs, serve local shoppers and act as critical hubs in communities across the country, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our stores and keep our doors open,” the company said.

Retail theft has been rising over the last three years in the downtown 42nd Ward, where the Target store is located. But reports of retail theft are still below their pre-pandemic level, according to public crime statistics.

There were 1,773 reports of retail theft in the 42nd Ward in 2022, increasing from around 1,100 in 2021 and a little over 900 in 2020. But those figures are far below the pre-pandemic theft figures of 2,263 in 2019.

Chicago was listed as the top sixth U.S. metro area affected by organized retail crime, according to a 2022 report by the National Retail Federation, an improvement over previous years.

Next Up In Crime
Video appears to contradict charge of battery filed against a Cook County Jail detainee
Man charged in Evanston beach killing
Man shot and killed in Austin
Man fatally shot in Austin
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard
The Latest
Guard.jpeg
News
Video appears to contradict charge of battery filed against a Cook County Jail detainee
In an Oct. 25 scuffle, a sergeant claimed a detainee in a wheelchair tried to break his wrist using handcuffs. Body cam videos don’t back that up.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Xavier Ramirez gets an Edgar haircut by barber Manny Urquizo at Empire Cutz in McKinley Park.
Lifestyles
The Edgar haircut is one more thing kids, parents disagree on
First popularized in border states such as California, New Mexico and Texas, the haircut became a viral meme on social media during the pandemic.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
IMG_0580_2.jpeg
Columnists
Books that pop out at you
The Newberry Library’s “Pop-Up Books through the Ages” exhibit resonates with technology today.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Rockne Stadium will be back in business this fall after the completion of renovations that include&nbsp;a turf football field and new track.
High School Football
CPS in the process of updating several stadiums
Rockne is one of several legacy Public League stadiums getting upgrades, including Hanson on the Northwest Side, Eckersall on the Southeast Side and Stagg on the Southwest Side.
By Mike Clark
 
Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa (5) takes the ball to the rim against Rockridge.
High School Basketball
Spring basketball notebook: Meanstreets, Illinois Wolves impress
The club basketball circuits are off and running.
By Joe Henricksen
 