Saturday, April 8, 2023
Gunfire closes South Loop movie theater, 2 in custody

No one was hurt when shots were fired during a fight Saturday night inside a movie theater at the Roosevelt Collection.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Roosevelt Collection, located at 150 W. Roosevelt Ave. in the South Loop neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

Two men were taken into custody after gunfire erupted Saturday evening inside a South Loop movie theater.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened about 7:30 p.m. when a fight broke out inside the ShowPlace ICON Theatre, 1011 S Delano Court, Chicago police said.

The fight between two men escalated when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots, but no one was struck, police said.

The movie theater was evacuated and closed for the night.

Two men were taken into custody and a gun was recovered police said.

The theater is located at the Roosevelt Collection, an open air mall with a mix of retail shops, restaurants and apartments at 150 W. Roosevelt Road.

Representatives for the mall and theater couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

