The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man in ‘peacekeeper’ vest charged with robbing, beating man in Little Village

Oscar Montes and another man were seen on a police surveillance camera striking a man seated in a car late Friday in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police say.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man in ‘peacekeeper’ vest charged with robbing, beating man in Little Village
La Corte Criminal George N. Leighton, 2650 S. California Ave.

The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S. California Ave in Little Village.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

A man in a neon “peacekeeper” vest beat up and robbed a man in Little Village Friday night, police said, just as dozens of violence prevention workers sprawled out across Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

Oscar Montes, 31, and another man were seen on a police surveillance camera striking a man seated in a car late Friday in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, Montes was walking away and trying to take off the neon vest, the report states.

It’s unclear which violence prevention organization, if any, Montes was working for.

Montes was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, robbery and vehicular invasion, according to court documents. He and the other man, who hasn’t been charged yet, stole the victim’s cellphone and wallet, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was beaten so badly he was hospitalized and unable to sign a complaint against the suspects, the report states.

Montes is expected to appear in court later Sunday.

Montes was paroled last May from Illinois prison following an aggravated battery conviction. In that case, from 2012, prosecutors charged him with attempted murder. But Montes accepted a plea deal of 12 years in prison for just the battery charge.

Related

Next Up In Crime
8 killed, 33 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Two shot, one fatally, in West Garfield Park
Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
3 men wounded in Lake View shooting
Man fatally shot in Woodlawn
Mom creates garden where son was shot, hoping people will remember him, maybe help solve his killing
The Latest
A man inspects his office on Sunday, May 28, 2023 after it was damaged by a drone during a night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukraine
Kyiv hit by Russia’s ‘largest drone attack’ yet since invading Ukraine; 1 killed
Russia launched the attack overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, a senior Kyiv military official said. The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.
By Associated Press
 
A police officer walks near a damaged Chicago Park District vehicle after a group of teenagers got into a fight and shots were fired, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson, ahead of Memorial Day weekend at North Avenue Beach, Friday, May 26, 2023. No one was injured and one individual was in custody, according to police.
Crime
8 killed, 33 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Chicago historically records surges of shootings on Memorial Day weekend with the unofficial start of summer.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gael, a refugee from Venezuela, gets a checkup at Cook County Health’s Northwest Side clinic in Chicago last week. The boy traveled with his mother, Emili, as refugees. Health officials are trying to figure out how to manage the health care of an influx of migrants like these families.&nbsp;
News
Clouds looming: Cook County is bracing for a financial storm to hit efforts to provide health care to migrants
About nine months into operating the clinic for asylum seekers, Cook County Health is facing at least a $40 million drop in revenue this year. A number of financial woes are colliding.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Two shot, one fatally, in West Garfield Park
The victims were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
The man was in the 1000 block of West 105th Street when he was fatally shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 