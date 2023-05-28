The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Woman accidentally shoots herself in Little Italy

The woman, 50 accidentally shot herself in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue and drove herself to a hospital, police said. She’s listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

The 50-year-old accidentally shot herself in the leg about 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She drove herself to the Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

