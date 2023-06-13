Stolen car rams fire hydrant in Englewood, critically injuring 5 teens

Five teenagers riding in speeding car were badly hurt when they crashed into a fire hydrant in the city’s Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday.

Four girls and a boy were traveling in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue when they ran into a fire hydrant at a high rate of speed about 3:15 a.m., according to Chicago police. The car they were in, a Chevrolet, was reported stolen.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while two other 14-year-old girls and another 13-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All five were listed in critical condition.

A weapon was found at the scene of the wreckage, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.