Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Stolen car rams fire hydrant in Englewood, critically injuring 5 teens

Four girls and a boy, ages 13 and 14, were taken to hospitals after the speeding car crashed in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue.

By  Kade Heather
   
Five teenagers riding in speeding car were badly hurt when they crashed into a fire hydrant in the city’s Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday.

Four girls and a boy were traveling in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue when they ran into a fire hydrant at a high rate of speed about 3:15 a.m., according to Chicago police. The car they were in, a Chevrolet, was reported stolen.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while two other 14-year-old girls and another 13-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All five were listed in critical condition.

A weapon was found at the scene of the wreckage, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

