Sunday, June 18, 2023
5 people wounded in Roseland shooting

The shooting happened in the 9900 block of South Princeton Avenue. The victims were taken to area hospitals. Their ages and conditions are not known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Five people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Roseland on the South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 9900 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The five were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Their ages and conditions were not released.

Calls of people shot in the area were reported on police radio traffic about 8 p.m.

No other information was available.

The Latest
LGBTQMASS_1.jpg
LGBTQIA+ News
Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago celebrates its 35th anniversary
Hundreds filled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lake View for a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich, who honored the group as a ‘covenant of people.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Wyndham Clark
Golf
Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open for his first major title
Closes with an even-par 70 to beat Rory McIlroy by one shot
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
From left to right, Cason Bullis, Mya Kampfer and Caleb Dessos find a way to cool off with their inflatable pool, Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, in the front yard of their Shreveport, La., house that continues to be without electricity because of a storm on Friday evening, June 16. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)
Weather
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warn of triple-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. High winds and continued heat are making wildfire fights in Arizona and New Mexico difficult and pose risks for more fires breaking out.
By Saji Mathai
 
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company’s website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday, June 17. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS601
Movies and TV
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Celebrities joined Netflix to give audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects. The event, Tudum, was live-streamed from Sao Paolo, Brazil.
By Associated Press
 
Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter’s square during the Angelus prayer in Vatican on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) Rights Collections Shared A Mikva Abortion Protest 6.25.22 Additional photos Bobby Rush Carmen Reporto Flint Taylor Frank Thomas Georgeff Governors Honey Bears Jon Burge let eve make a project Mirage MLK MLK 2 Nate Jones
Nation/World
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
The 86-year-old pontiff sounded breathless and hoarse as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square, two days after being discharged from the hospital for abdominal surgery.
By Frances D’Emilio | Associated Press
 