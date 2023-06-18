5 people wounded in Roseland shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Roseland on the South Side.
The shooting occurred in the 9900 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The five were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Their ages and conditions were not released.
Calls of people shot in the area were reported on police radio traffic about 8 p.m.
No other information was available.
The Latest
Hundreds filled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lake View for a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich, who honored the group as a ‘covenant of people.’
Closes with an even-par 70 to beat Rory McIlroy by one shot
Forecasters warn of triple-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. High winds and continued heat are making wildfire fights in Arizona and New Mexico difficult and pose risks for more fires breaking out.
Celebrities joined Netflix to give audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects. The event, Tudum, was live-streamed from Sao Paolo, Brazil.
The 86-year-old pontiff sounded breathless and hoarse as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square, two days after being discharged from the hospital for abdominal surgery.