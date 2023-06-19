Man killed in Willowbrook mass shooting ID’d

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the person fatally shot during a Juneteenth celebration in near suburban Willowbrook.

Reginald Meadows, of Willowbrook, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

On Saturday, there was a gathering on a strip mall parking lot that went on into the early hours Sunday.

The event turned violent when gunfire erupted into the crowd — killing Meadows and wounding 22 others, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies in the area heard the gunfire just before 12:30 a.m. and responded, the sheriff’s office said.

The wounds ranged from grazes to serious injuries, said Joe Ostrander, battalion chief of the Tri-State Fire Protection District. He said two people were in critical condition.

Some victims were taken to hospitals in DuPage, Will and Cook counties, authorities said. Several got to hospitals on their own.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting or how many people were being sought. No one was in custody. Authorities did not disclose the age or conditions of the victims.

