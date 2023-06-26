The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Gunshot victim who was dropped off at Roseland Hospital dies

The man, 35, was dropped off with a gunshot wound early Sunday at Roseland Hospital, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Gunshot victim who was dropped off at Roseland Hospital dies
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man died after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound June 25, 2023 at a Far South Side hospital.

Sun-Times stock photo

A man died after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound at a Far South Side hospital early Sunday.

The man, 35, was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the torso about 2:25 a.m. at Roseland Hospital, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officials didn’t have information on the location of the shooting.

He was initially listed in critical condition but later died, officials said. His name hasn’t been released.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Prosecutors drop charges against mom, 14-year-old son in killing of man at hot dog stand
Teen whose family works for violence outreach group fatally shot in car in Little Italy
Man found shot to death Humboldt Park
Pharmacist convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of COVID vaccination cards
Man fatally shot during argument in Chatham home
7 killed, 25 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Johnson launches summer jobs program
The program will have 24,000 jobs and internships for young people ages of 16 to 24. And while that’s 2,000 more than last year, it is 8,000 fewer than the One Summer Chicago program provided in 2019.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Cubs’ Christopher Morel signs baseballs before Saturday’s game against the Cardinals in London.
Cubs
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
The Cubs and Cardinals split the weekend series 1-1.
By Maddie Lee
 
Miranda Lambert is among the music artists performing in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival in Grant Park.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Chicago weekend promises music, food, family fun — and racing, too
In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A memorial service is set for Saturday in Naperville for a young woman shoved into a ravine June 14 near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.
Suburban Chicago
Services set for Naperville woman shoved into ravine in southern Germany
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in a German jail, awaiting a possible indictment in connection with the woman’s death.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The Blackhawks acquired forward Taylor Hall from the Bruins on Monday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
In addition to Hall, who remains a strong playmaker at age 31, the Hawks also acquired the rights to veteran forward Nick Foligno. Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula’s rights were traded to Boston.
By Ben Pope
 