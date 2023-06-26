Gunshot victim who was dropped off at Roseland Hospital dies
The man, 35, was dropped off with a gunshot wound early Sunday at Roseland Hospital, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
A man died after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound at a Far South Side hospital early Sunday.
The man, 35, was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the torso about 2:25 a.m. at Roseland Hospital, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officials didn’t have information on the location of the shooting.
He was initially listed in critical condition but later died, officials said. His name hasn’t been released.
No one was in custody.
