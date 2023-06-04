Two men shot, one fatally, in Streeterville
One man, 34, was found in the 300 block of East Huron Street and died at a hospital. Another man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A man was fatally shot and another wounded early Sunday on the Near North Side.
A 34-year-old man was found about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Huron Street with several gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Another man, 27, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was not known.
Circumstances of the shooting were not known.
No one was in custody.
