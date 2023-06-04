The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Two men shot, one fatally, in Streeterville

One man, 34, was found in the 300 block of East Huron Street and died at a hospital. Another man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two men shot, one fatally, in Streeterville
A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was fatally shot and another wounded early Sunday on the Near North Side.

A 34-year-old man was found about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Huron Street with several gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Another man, 27, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was not known.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting
Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Man fatally shot on front porch in Chatham
7 people shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Austin
Man fatally shot in Austin
Grayslake man facing reckless conduct charge after girl, 2, shot by gun left on bed
The Latest
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting
The two were outside about 4:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots.
By Kade Heather
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Officers responding to a shots fired call about 10 p.m. found the two in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
Man fatally shot on front porch in Chatham
Officers responding to a person shot report found the man lying on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
7 people shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Austin
The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Therapist, friends, family don’t get my illness and say all the wrong things
Because the conditions are invisible, people seem to think the patient is making them up.
By Abigail Van Buren
 