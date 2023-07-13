Woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s

A woman is dead after being shot inside a south suburban Mariano’s Thursday morning, police said.
The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was shot and killed inside an Evergreen Park Mariano’s on West 95th Street, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
There is no threat to the public, but the Mariano’s and surrounding area are still closed off and people are advised to avoid the area.
Evergreen Park Police Department Notice: This morning we received reports of an active shooter at Mariano's. It was a domestic situation and at this time there is no threat to the public. The area remains an active crime scene and we ask everyone to avoid the area.— Village of Evergreen Park, IL (@VillageofEP) July 13, 2023
