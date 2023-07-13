The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s

The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.

By  Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

Sun-Times file

A woman is dead after being shot inside a south suburban Mariano’s Thursday morning, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was shot and killed inside an Evergreen Park Mariano’s on West 95th Street, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

There is no threat to the public, but the Mariano’s and surrounding area are still closed off and people are advised to avoid the area.

