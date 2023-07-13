The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Man shot, several people robbed in Bucktown

Three people entered a business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:50 p.m. and demanded people’s belongings at gunpoint, Chicago police said. A man was shot and is in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and several others were robbed Thursday night inside a business in Bucktown on the North Side.

Three suspects entered the business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:50 p.m. and demanded property from a 26-year-old man at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects fired a shot and struck the man in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Five others inside the business were robbed, police said. No additional injuries were reported.

No one was in custody.

