Man shot, several people robbed in Bucktown
Three people entered a business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:50 p.m. and demanded people’s belongings at gunpoint, Chicago police said. A man was shot and is in critical condition.
A man was shot and several others were robbed Thursday night inside a business in Bucktown on the North Side.
Three suspects entered the business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:50 p.m. and demanded property from a 26-year-old man at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
One of the suspects fired a shot and struck the man in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.
Five others inside the business were robbed, police said. No additional injuries were reported.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Eleven tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms. An EF1 twister tore through Burr Ridge with winds up to 110 mph. Two tornadoes were reported near O’Hare.
“Emre will be there through the 2023 season,” operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told the Sun-Times following James Wade’s resignation. “We’re excited and confident in his ability to lead the team. We feel good about him in this role for now.”
The girl was grazed in the elbow and refused medical attention at the scene, Chicago police said.
The man, 63, was recovered from the river in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago three times in coming weeks to boost Biden achievements
Kamala Harris will also headline a fundraiser to benefit the Biden/Harris re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee.