On-duty Gary K-9 officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
K-9 Falco and an officer were involved in a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon near 35th Place and Martin Luther King Drive when Flaco was shot and killed, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.
A man was in custody after an on-duty K-9 officer was shot and killed Thursday in Gary, Ind.
A 29-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities said. He was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
The officer involved in the foot pursuit was not injured.
Falco, who was 10, had served as a K-9 officer for 8 years, officials said.
“I am proud of the work of this K-9 officer, his handler and all officers involved in today’s arrest and investigation,” Martinez said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.
REST IN PEACE K9 FALCO— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 14, 2023
The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the Gary Police Department and they mourn the loss of K9 Falco, who was shot and killed while apprehending a fleeing suspect.
