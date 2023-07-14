On-duty Gary K-9 officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

A man was in custody after an on-duty K-9 officer was shot and killed Thursday in Gary, Ind.

K-9 Falco and an officer were involved in a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon near 35th Place and Martin Luther King Drive when Falco was shot and killed, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities said. He was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

The officer involved in the foot pursuit was not injured.

Falco, who was 10, had served as a K-9 officer for 8 years, officials said.

“I am proud of the work of this K-9 officer, his handler and all officers involved in today’s arrest and investigation,” Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.