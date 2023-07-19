Man shot, killed in South Deering

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in South Deering on the Far South Side.
The man, 24, was shot multiple times in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue just after 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
