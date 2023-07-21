Man fatally shot at Englewood gas station

A man was shot and killed early Friday at a gas station in Englewood.

The 29-year-old was at a gas station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street just before 2 a.m. when a man walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

