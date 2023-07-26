The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Englewood during armed robbery

He was in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street when he was shot in the abdomen, police said,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Englewood during armed robbery
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 57, was in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street when he was shot in the abdomen about 10:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
State Supreme Court rules man who pleaded guilty to murder he didn’t commit can get certificate of innocence
Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run. ‘I didn’t see brake lights,’ says witness, a Sun-Times photographer
No jail for man who admitted buying gun used to kill Jaslyn Adams, 7, at West Side McDonald’s drive-thru
Remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 identified as Chicago teen slain by serial killer
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged in 2022
3 men wounded in Uptown shooting
The Latest
Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Northwestern will add mandatory anti-hazing seminars
“This entire situation, it’s distressing,” Gragg said in an interview with ESPN.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Fields Notes: How the Bears QB fared in Wednesday’s practice
Head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed by Fields’ rhythm and timing with his top receiving targets Wednesday, saying that “you could tell they’ve been working together a bit in the offseason.”
By Patrick Finley
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
State Supreme Court rules man who pleaded guilty to murder he didn’t commit can get certificate of innocence
The ruling comes weeks after Wayne Washington and a co-defendant settled a lawsuit against the city and the Chicago Police Department.
By Andy Grimm
 
Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches the ball against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to contract extension
The Notre Dame alum is coming off his best season as a pro.
By Patrick Finley
 
The scene in the 5100 block of North Broadway after a car ran into a woman, killing her, Tuesday July 25, 2023.
Crime
Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run. ‘I didn’t see brake lights,’ says witness, a Sun-Times photographer
Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway when she was hit by a black Honda around 10:35 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 