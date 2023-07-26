Man fatally shot in Englewood during armed robbery

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, 57, was in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street when he was shot in the abdomen about 10:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
