9 women shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale

A woman was killed and eight more women wounded at a shooting at a gathering early Sunday in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

The nine women were among a group at a gathering shortly before 1 a.m. when a black Jeep pulled up and several gunmen got out of the car and opened fire. The attack happened in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to police.

Video of the aftermath showed balloons and decorations for what appeared to be a birthday celebration, according to CBS2-Chicago. Police placed at least 30 evidence markers at the crime scene.

A woman, 21, was shot in her face and died later at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Authorities have not released her name.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in her torso, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Seven other women were wounded in the shooting. Each was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai and Stroger Hospitals, according to police:



A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh.

A 24-year-old woman grazed in her right wrist.

Another woman, 28, was shot in the right knee.

A 30-year-old woman was shot twice in her right shoulder and two more times in the right arm.

A 31-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and forearm.

A 33-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen.

A ninth woman, whose age wasn’t released, was grazed in the right arm.

Police said no one was in custody.

The shooting happened in the 10th Police District, one of the city’s most violent. The district has recorded 20 murders so far this year through July 23, the same as last year, according to police statistics. Shootings are down 15% over the same period, from 113 to 96.

The 1500 block of South Keeler has seen violence before. On June 5, a 20-year-old man was shot in an alley in the late afternoon. On July 13, 2020, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder on that block.

In 2018, the block was the scene of a controversial police chase that left 15-year-old Steven Rosenthal dead. Police insisted the boy was running from police while holding a gun that went off, fatally striking himself in the head. Family of the boy suspected police had shot the boy and claimed that video of the chase released to family did not answer their questions.

