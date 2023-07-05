Girl, 14, struck by gunfire in Roseland

A 14-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to Roseland Community Hospital, where the girl was taken by a family member after she was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks, police said. She was listed in fair condition.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known.

No arrests were made.

