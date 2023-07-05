Girl, 14, struck by gunfire in Roseland

A 14-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday on the Far South Side.
Officers responded to Roseland Community Hospital, where the girl was taken by a family member after she was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.
The girl suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks, police said. She was listed in fair condition.
Circumstances of the shooting were not known.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Officers found the man, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue.
The two were in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines Street when they were shot just after midnight.
The boy was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
A trip to the Cincinnati/northern Kentucky area provided an opportunity for fishing some new urban waters and understanding what joys sneaking away to fish for a few hours can do.