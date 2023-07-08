The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Woman fatally shot in Roseland

She was on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot early Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood.

A woman was shot to death early Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry when shots were fired about 4 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She was hit in the back of the head and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

