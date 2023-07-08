Woman fatally shot in Roseland

A woman was shot to death early Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
The 22-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry when shots were fired about 4 a.m., according to Chicago police.
She was hit in the back of the head and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
