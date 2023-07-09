The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 9, 2023
1 dead, 1 wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man, 32, and a woman, 42, were in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard when they were shot, police said. The man was killed. The woman is hospitalized.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Washington Park early Sunday, police said.

Devonte Fitzpatrick, 26, and a woman, 42, were in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard when someone fired shots about 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

