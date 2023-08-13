Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just before noon, the man was discovered in the 100 block of West 109th Place with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, according to Chicago police, who estimated the victim to be 20 to 30 years old.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.