The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing

Officers found a 22-year-old man inside a residence in the 1200 block of East 72nd Place with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing
Screenshot_2023_08_22_at_11.11.56_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1200 block of East 72nd Place when they discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence, according to Chicago police.

The man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
Highland Park High parents say students are evading weapons detection systems, call for enhanced security measures
Family seeks public’s help after woman plunges to her death from Uptown apartment window
Man shot, critically wounded in South Shore robbery
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screenshot_2023_08_22_at_10.58.27_PM.png
Crime
Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found multiple people shot, police said. A 25-year-old man died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, looks over the first newspaper published after police raided the newspaper’s offices and his home Aug. 11, seizing cellphones, computers and documents.
News
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
A video released by the Marion County Record shows Joan Meyer confronting police who raided her home Aug. 11. Meyer died the next day. Her son, the newspaper’s editor, believes the stress of the raid contributed to her death.
By John Hanna | Associated Press and Jim Salter | Associated Press
 
Former President Donald Trump was charged in June with refusing to return classified documents he had taken with him when he left the White House and obstructing government efforts to collect the documents.
Crime
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
A court filing shows that a Mar-a-Lago technology worker gave prosecutors information that led to a revised indictment against Trump, his valet and a third staffer.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott throws a pass during football practice.
High School Football
No. 1 Mount Carmel reloads with Jack Elliott, healthy Darrion Dupree
Mount Carmel’s new starting quarterback has already experienced a moment in the spotlight.
By Michael O’Brien
 