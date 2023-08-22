Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing

A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1200 block of East 72nd Place when they discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence, according to Chicago police.

The man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

