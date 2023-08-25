The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Two reported injured after ‘shooting incident’ at Sox game

A Chicago police spokesman said a “shooting incident” occurred at the game, but no other details were released.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Two reported injured after ‘shooting incident’ at Sox game
Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where there were reports of a shooting incident in the bleachers during the game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Shots were fired Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics, according to Chicago police.

A CPD spokesman said a “shooting incident” happened at the game, but no other details were released, including whether anyone was injured.

Two people were injured, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times, and one was hospitalized, but no details on the extent of their injuries was available.

Fans told reporters outside the ballpark the shooting happened around the third inning, then security cleared people out of the section and the game continued.

A post-game concert by rappers Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc was canceled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere, Tom Schuba

Next Up In Crime
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangsters Disciples
Retired Chicago firefighter pleads guilty to involvement in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge denies bid for new trial in off-duty cop’s slaying
‘Don’t screw up,’ judge warns sister-in-law of Flores twins who turned on El Chapo, giving her probation
No bail for pair charged with fatally shooting mother of top Ohio State football recruit, wounding 4 others
Man rescued from lake after tumbling off pier at 31st Street Beach
The Latest
Brother Rice’s Randall Nauden (21) carries the ball through Maine South’s defense.
High School Football
Brother Rice dominates defensively to take down Maine South
Navy recruit Randall Nauden was the workhorse for the Crusaders’ offense with 32 carries for 110 yards.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi having better days
With two homers in his last four games, Benintendi is now at four for the season — one shy of the five he hit in 2022 for the Royals and Yankees.
By James Fegan
 
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
MLB-worst A’s rough up Dylan Cease, White Sox
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field booed lustily at the low points of Cease giving up eight earned runs in 4⅓ grueling innings.
By James Fegan
 
Former President Donald Trump (left) in the mugshot taken Thursday in Fulton County, Ga.; Chicago Police Commander Clarence E. Braasch (right) in 1972, a year before he and 20 other officers were convicted of shaking down bar and nightclub owners.
Columnists
Crowded defense table expected at Trump trial? This Chicago legal powerhouse insists size doesn’t matter
Obviously, there is no precedent for prosecuting a former U.S. president alongside enough fellow defendants to field opposing baseball lineups. But Chicago trial attorney Dan K. Webb remembers a Chicago trial with even more defendants.
By Michael Sneed
 
Bags of fentanyl-laced heroin.
Crime
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangsters Disciples
Kevin Ware, a 49-year-old Chicago resident, is alleged to have been at the helm of the trafficking organization. A criminal complaint states the group was working with the Gangsters Disciples, a Chicago street gang.
By Violet Miller
 