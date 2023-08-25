Two reported injured after ‘shooting incident’ at Sox game

Shots were fired Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics, according to Chicago police.

A CPD spokesman said a “shooting incident” happened at the game, but no other details were released, including whether anyone was injured.

Two people were injured, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times, and one was hospitalized, but no details on the extent of their injuries was available.

Fans told reporters outside the ballpark the shooting happened around the third inning, then security cleared people out of the section and the game continued.

A post-game concert by rappers Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc was canceled.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere, Tom Schuba

