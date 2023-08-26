Man fatally shot on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the Near West Side.
Around 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street and found the man shot in the chin and ankle, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
“So many people have disabilities and trauma that aren’t visible. So if I make that visible, it gives us a starting place for that conversation.”
Left-hander, who has a six-pitch arsenal, is into “reading swings” more than the movement characteristics of his pitches.
Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn are out, but that doesn’t mean fans’ nightmares are over.
“We’ve been given a platform to have our hidden voices heard and our invisibility made visible to the outside,” said student Reginald BoClair.
The Fire can’t afford too many more blips like the ones they suffered against Orlando if they want to move up or just stay above the playoff line.