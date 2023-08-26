The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Man fatally shot on Near West Side

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street and found the man shot in the chin and ankle, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed August 26, 2023, on the Near West Side.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the Near West Side.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

