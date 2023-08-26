The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

White Sox fans left with questions about shooting ahead of Saturday’s game: ‘No one’s really given any answers’

“The fact that nothing has been said is a bit concerning,” Sox fan Madelyn Spagnola said outside the stadium Saturday. “People should feel safe when they go to a ballpark. [But] I’ll risk it for the bobblehead.”

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE White Sox fans left with questions about shooting ahead of Saturday’s game: ‘No one’s really given any answers’
merlin_115410496.jpg

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field after a shooting took place at the stadium during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletic’s, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A night after two people were wounded by gunfire inside Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox faced the Oakland Athletics, fans were left with many questions about the shooting — but had few answers.

At some point amid the fourth inning during Friday’s match, a 42-year-old woman was struck in the leg by a bullet and was taken to University of Chicago Medical center for treatment. A 26-year-old woman at the game was also grazed in the abdomen but declined medical attention, according to police. 

Related

Where the bullets came from — whether inside the stadium or from somewhere outside — remained a mystery nearly a day later as fans gathered for the final game in the series Saturday evening.

Sox officials said the shooting didn’t stem from any altercation inside the stadium, which they say stadium footage backs up. A statement released by the team said the origin of the projectiles was still under investigation.

Police have said there wasn’t an “active threat” to the nearly 22,000 attendees of the game at any point, but have revealed little about their investigation and declined Saturday to answer questions about the shooting.

With the dearth of information, rumors circulated among fans ahead of Saturday night’s re-match between the Sox and A’s about what had happened, including a rumor that an off-duty police officer had accidentally fired the round. Others speculated the shots had been fired in the air outside the stadium and later rained down on the two unfortunate victims.

Madelyn Spagnola, 24, made the trip to the Bridgeport stadium from downstate to watch the game with her grandmother, Pat Spagnola, who lives in Des Plaines.

“I was hesitant to even come today because of it,” the elder Spagnola said. “No one’s really given any answers.”

But the lure of the night’s bobblehead giveaway and her granddaughter’s love for the stadium’s chicken tenders ultimately led them to the game despite their concerns.

“The fact that nothing has been said is a bit concerning,” Madelyn Spagnola said outside the field’s Gate 5. “People should feel safe when they go to a ballpark.”

“I’ll risk it for the bobblehead,” she added.

DSC_0091.JPG

Pat and Madelyn Spagnola pose for a photo outside gate 5 of Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Bill and Pam Imes, of south suburban Burhnam, said they weren’t particularly worried, even though the season ticket holder’s seats were just a few sections from where the two women were injured.

“It doesn’t bother me that much,” Bill said at the couple’s tailgate spot in Lot B ahead of their 14th game of the year, and “certainly” not their last of the season.

“He’s there, I’m fine,” Pam added while laughing. “He’d take a bullet for me.”

The pair said their main concerns were with the team’s current pitching roster, it’s management, and the team’s owner, Jerry Reinsdorf.

DSC_0109.JPG

Bill and Pam Imes laugh together in their tailgate spot in Guaranteed Rate Field’s Lot B Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) said she was “shocked and sickened” that the two women were hurt at the game and had requested a meeting with the White Sox to “discuss protocols to ensure fans’ safety at future games.”

A one-minute video released by the team showed the crowd’s limited reaction about the time the women was struck.

In the video, a fan near the aisle of Section 161 in the stadium’s left field is seen standing up and then looking toward the ground. Fans then started calling security over. Most spectators in the area had no reaction, apparently unaware that something had happened, including two small children seen jumping up on the stadium’s steps nearby just moments before.

Many on social media slammed the team for continuing play as detectives investigated a shooting that happened not far from the Sox bullpen.

“They just kept playing like nothing happened?” one person posted on twitter.com

A postgame concert — the second of the season, which was slated to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc — was called off, with a message on the main scoreboard after the game attributing the cancellation to “technical issues.”

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of an 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of an 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

AP Photos

“Nobody died, but you know, some nutjob kind of ruined the night for everybody,” rapper Vanilla Ice, whose legal name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, said in a Tik Tok posted to his account Saturday. “And I just want to say, you know, to the city of Chicago, to the state of Illinois, to all of the organization — of all baseball in general — just, they didn’t deserve this, and the White Sox facility is first-class, second to none. The police did a great job.”

Scott Reifert, the team’s vice president of communications, said the concert “was not canceled for any security concern. It was canceled so CPD could go and investigate the area. They needed the lights to be on, and they needed fans to be out of the area.”

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot on Near West Side
2 shot during White Sox Game at Guaranteed Rate Field, video shows; unclear if bullets came from outside stadium
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangsters Disciples
Retired Chicago firefighter pleads guilty to involvement in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge denies bid for new trial in off-duty cop’s slaying
‘Don’t screw up,’ judge warns sister-in-law of Flores twins who turned on El Chapo, giving her probation
The Latest
Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Maison Haas (6) reacts after intercepting a pass against Simeon.
High School Football
Maison Haas stars as Wheaton-Warrenville South beats Simeon
The senior led a stout defensive effort by picking off two Simeon passes, kicked a 42-yard field goal and an extra point, and handled kickoff, punting and punt-return duties.
By Mike Clark
 
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech is not ticketed for bullpen, Pedro Grifol says
His inconsistency, control problems and previous success in a relief role suggest his best long-term home could ultimately be in the bullpen.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer has been dealing with discomfort in his throwing arm on and off for a while.
Cubs
Cubs put reliever Michael Fulmer on IL with strained right forearm
The move opened a spot on the active roster for lefty Jordan Wicks, who started Saturday against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and the Bears look on Saturday during the game against the Bills.
Bears
After ho-hum preseason finale, Justin Fields says he’s ready for Week 1
At this point, you can see in Justin Fields what you want to see.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson celebrating an interception against the Bills.
Bears
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s preseason ‘could’ve been a lot better,’ but he’s ready now
Stevenson held off a challenge from fellow rookie Terell Smith and secured his spot as a starter with an interception against the Bills.
By Jason Lieser
 