The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square

The boy was walking with his guardian when a driver pulled up and grabbed his arm. The boy hit him and broke free.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square
Two home burglaries were reported in Little Village between March 8 and 11, 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

An 8-year-old boy escaped a man who tried to kidnap him Monday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The boy was walking with his guardian around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Ainslie Street when a man in a blue car pulled up to them, reached through his passenger window and grabbed the child’s arm, according to Chicago police.

The boy hit the man’s arm and broke free and the motorist sped away west on Ainslie, police said.

He was described by police as a white man in his 30s with a “fair complexion and brown wavy hair.”

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday
Man hospitalized after shooting himself during argument in South Shore
They heard a loud pop, discovered a scrape wound, then saw blood by another White Sox fan: ‘Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park
Felony charges dropped against man found with guns at Chicago hotel — 2 years after Lightfoot, top cop suggested he planned mass attack
The Latest
Joe Coleman (right), seen getting an award from warden Thomas F. Page at the Menard Correctional Center, was a decorated Army veteran who died of prostate cancer while in prison. An&nbsp;Illinois law named for him allows prisoners&nbsp;to request early release if they’re terminally ill and expected to die within 18 months or if they’re medically incapacitated and need help with more than one activity of daily living, such as eating or using the bathroom.
Dying, disabled prisoners stay behind bars, die despite Illinois law calling for medical release
Terminally ill or medically incapacitated prisoners can apply for early release. But the Illinois Prisoner Review Board has denied twice as many requests as it OKed — and seven prisoners died months after their applications were rejected, an Injustice Watch / WBEZ investigation found.
By Carlos Ballesteros | Injustice WatchShannon Heffernan | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday
Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 p.m. found the man with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nearly half of the country’s bank patrons are concerned about the safety of their money placed in accounts at financial institutions following the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature banks, a Gallup poll released in May revealed. Those worries are likely to intensify if banks fail to provide an adequate safety net to prevent wire transfer fraud.
Editorials
Banks should ensure wire transfer fraud isn’t easy money
No one needs to physically rob a bank at gunpoint anymore when he or she can impersonate a fraud prevention specialist and sweet talk bank customers into handing over their life savings.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The National Association of Realtors building, located at 430 N. Michigan Ave, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Editorials
A reckoning, we hope, at the National Association of Realtors
There is a shakeup in leadership at the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, and we’d say it’s way overdue.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I warn daughter that her weight gain threatens her life?
Mom worries the woman won’t live 10 more years but fears speaking up will ruin their relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 