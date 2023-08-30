8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square

An 8-year-old boy escaped a man who tried to kidnap him Monday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
The boy was walking with his guardian around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Ainslie Street when a man in a blue car pulled up to them, reached through his passenger window and grabbed the child’s arm, according to Chicago police.
The boy hit the man’s arm and broke free and the motorist sped away west on Ainslie, police said.
He was described by police as a white man in his 30s with a “fair complexion and brown wavy hair.”
No arrests were made.
