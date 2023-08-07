Man shot, killed in fight in Belmont Cragin

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
About 11:40 p.m., Miguel Huerta, 34, was fighting with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and buttock and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.
No arrests have been reported.
Detectives are investigating.
