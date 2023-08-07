The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Man shot, killed in fight in Belmont Cragin

Miguel Huerta, 34, was fighting with someone about 11:40 p.m. Saturday when the other person pulled out a handgun and opened fire, authorities say.

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m., Miguel Huerta, 34, was fighting with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and buttock and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been reported.

Detectives are investigating.

