The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Off-duty sheriff’s officer shot in traffic on Southwest Side

According to fire officials, the off-duty officer was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of West 47th Street. The officer’s condition was not known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s officer was shot Wednesday night near Midway Airport on the Southwest Side.

The officer was shot multiple times while in traffic about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West 47th Street in Garfield Ridge, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

