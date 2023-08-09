Off-duty sheriff’s officer shot in traffic on Southwest Side
According to fire officials, the off-duty officer was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of West 47th Street. The officer’s condition was not known.
An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s officer was shot Wednesday night near Midway Airport on the Southwest Side.
CFD Amb 21 has transported an off duty Cook County Sheriffs officer to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds from 47 /Cicero. No further information available at this time. (Langford)— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 10, 2023
The officer was shot multiple times while in traffic about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West 47th Street in Garfield Ridge, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
No other information was immediately known.
