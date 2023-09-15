Man shot to death in Roseland

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Roseland.
The 29-year-old was outside a business in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the abdomen about 4:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
