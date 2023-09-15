The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Man shot to death in Roseland

He was shot outside of a commercial business in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Roseland.

The 29-year-old was outside a business in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the abdomen about 4:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 1: The Breeders bring it back to the ‘90s with album play of ‘Last Splash’
Foo Fighters and Turnstile are set to headline the first day of the indie-spirited festival in Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Eden Austin waits on customers at the Same Day Cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood last month. The city of Chicago is debating whether to continue the practice of paying waitstaff at restaurants a sub-minimum wage plus tips.
City Hall
Back to the kitchen? Mayor’s floor leader rejects latest restaurant industry compromise on subminimum wage
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said the restaurant industry’s latest proposal to raise the minimum wages for tipped workers to $20.54 an hour at Chicago restaurants with more than $3 million in annual revenue is “dead on arrival.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman returned from the IL on Friday after a quick ramp up at the Cubs’ Arizona complex. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs activate right-hander Marcus Stroman before series vs. Diamondbacks
In a corresponding move, the team optioned rookie Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men’s basketball, sits for a portrait in The Joseph J. Gentile Arena in January.&nbsp;
Columnists
Sister Jean shares her memories and her belief in teamwork — on and off the court: ‘We all need each other. Every one of us.’
Just weeks before she is inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, Loyola University’s Sister Jean spoke with Sneed about a childhood filled with family and exotic pets and a ministry devoted to basketball, kindness and faith in God: ‘We are never alone.’
By Michael Sneed
 
Sky_at_Aces_G1_Juan_OCampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky emphasize discipline and communication in first practice since Game 1 battering
“It was good,” Interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “We got a lot done and I saw some improvements in our game. We’ll see if we can apply this to on the court.”
By Annie Costabile
 