Man fatally shot in Armour Square near White Sox ballpark

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Armour Square neighborhood, about a block and a half south of Guaranteed Rate Field.

The man, estimated to be 19 to 24 years old, was outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three male suspects approached and opened fire about 6:15 p.m..

He was wounded in the side and was pronounced dead, police said. It wasn’t immediately known what hospital he had been taken to.

No arrests were made.

The shooting occurred about an hour before a game at Guaranteed Rate Field between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, and came almost exactly a week after two women were wounded by gunfire in the bleachers.

An investigation into that incident continues, and it remains unconfirmed if the shots that wounded those women came from inside or outside the ballpark.