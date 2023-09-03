Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies

A woman who was critically injured during a carjacking Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Harwood Heights died Sunday evening, authorities said.

Ma Operio, 61, was found unresponsive with a zip tie around her neck about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue. Reese Miller, 24, allegedly fled in a blue Toyota Scion, according to Harwood Heights police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Operio died Sunday evening, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A witness told officials he heard “grunts” and saw a man with a black hoodie on top of Operio, police said.

About a block away from the attack, a Ring camera captured video of someone who strongly resembled Miller minutes before the encounter, police said.

Miller was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He appeared in court Friday and was denied bail, police said.