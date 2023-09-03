The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies

Ma Operio, 61, was found unresponsive with a zip tie around her neck Wednesday in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue. She died Sunday evening. A suspect is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies
File photo of an ambulance bay.

A woman who was injured in a Harwood Heights carjacking died Sept. 3, 2023.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman who was critically injured during a carjacking Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Harwood Heights died Sunday evening, authorities said.

Ma Operio, 61, was found unresponsive with a zip tie around her neck about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue. Reese Miller, 24, allegedly fled in a blue Toyota Scion, according to Harwood Heights police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Operio died Sunday evening, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A witness told officials he heard “grunts” and saw a man with a black hoodie on top of Operio, police said.

About a block away from the attack, a Ring camera captured video of someone who strongly resembled Miller minutes before the encounter, police said.

Miller was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He appeared in court Friday and was denied bail, police said.

Next Up In Crime
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
6-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
Man fatally shot following car crash in West Garfield Park
Man shot to death in Englewood
Person of interest questioned in West Garfield Park homicide
The Latest
Ruffus, a Cardiganshire Corgi, takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, outside Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Elizabeth owned nearly 30 corgis throughout her life.
News
Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace
Around 20 royal fans and their pet corgis gathered to walk their dogs outside the palace in central London to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death.
By Associated Press
 
Austin Paramore, who debuted his first graphic novel entitled, “Malcolm Kid and the Perfect Song,” holds his graphic novel while sitting outside the Henry B. Clarke House in the Near South Side neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Books
Teen sets out to save jazz musician’s soul in Chicago man’s debut graphic novel
‘Every step of the way I was almost like, “This isn’t actually going to happen,” ’ Austin Paramore said of his journey to get his graphic novel published.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
About 7:05 p.m. Sunday, the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elisabeth Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He’s in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs_Reds_Baseball__16_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ offensive surge sets them up for homestand vs. Giants and Diamondbacks
The Cubs beat the Reds 15-7 on Sunday to spit four games in Cincinnati.
By Maddie Lee
 
1657554917.jpg
White Sox
Tim Anderson looking better, but White Sox lose again
He became the 19th player in history to collect 1,000 hits in a White Sox uniform. He has improved since the All-Star break, batting .278/.333/.368.
By James Fegan
 