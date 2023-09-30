The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting

Police said he was shot in the head in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file photo

A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening in Austin.

The boy, 16, was standing near a sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots and he was struck in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station
Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Plea deal offered to man charged with brother in fatal shooting of Chicago police Oficer Ella French
Bullets hit Englewood homes, seriously injure 10-year-old girl and narrowly miss 14-year-old neighbor
Una ‘esposa del cártel’ da entrevista en podcast antes de ir a prisión
Dos policías entre 4 hombres asaltados afuera de un bar de Pilsen
The Latest
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
Frustrating season has been educational for Sox skipper Grifol
What he has learned and how it will dictate change is something he is holding close to the vest.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left the Cubs’ extra-innings game Friday early with a bruised left knee. File photo.
Cubs
Nico Hoerner out of Cubs starting lineup Saturday vs. Brewers with bruised left knee
Notes: Left-hander Jordan Wicks had a rare short start in his final game of the regular season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois_Purdue_Football.jpg
College Sports
Third-quarter flurry leads Purdue to rout of Illinois
Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing each had TD runs and Purdue used a 21-point third-quarter to pull away for a 44-19 victory.
By Michael Marot | AP
 
Phillips’ Herschel Willie (2) runs over Westinghouse defenders on his way to a first down.
High School Football
Herschel Willie’s tough yards help Phillips survive test from Westinghouse
Willie ran 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
By Mike Clark
 
Fletcher Martin, the first Black reporter hired by the Chicago Sun-Times, in an undated photograph.
Sun-Times 75th Anniversary
75 years covering race in Chicago: A newspaper for a diverse city
As the Sun-Times looks back during its 75th year of continual daily publication, race is a key lens through which to understand the newspaper’s history.
By Neil Steinberg
 