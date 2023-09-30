Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting

A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening in Austin.
The boy, 16, was standing near a sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots and he was struck in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.
No arrests were reported.
