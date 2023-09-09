The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Man shot to death on SW Side

The attack happened in the 5000 block of West 45th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was outside in the 5000 block of West 45th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside stepped out and shot him throughout the body about 10 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

