Man shot to death on SW Side

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 25-year-old was outside in the 5000 block of West 45th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside stepped out and shot him throughout the body about 10 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
