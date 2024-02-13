Second body this month found in West Ridge home: officials
The possibly human remains were found behind a locked door inside trash bags on Monday morning in the 2800 block of West Fitch Avenue, police said.
For the second time this month apparent human remains have been found inside a home in West Ridge.
A man cleaning out a house after the death of his 79-year-old relative found possible human remains of another person Monday about 11:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Fitch Avenue, police said.
The gruesome discovery happened when he spotted several heavy blankets hanging from a line in the basement and after pulling them down, he saw a locked door with tape covering cracks in it and boxes of mothballs nearby, according to a police report.
After pulling the door down, he found more blankets and plastic trash bags bound by a bungie cord and after peeking into one of the bags he found a "skeleton" with clothing on it, the report said.
He called police and officials took the remains to the Cook County medical examiner's office for examination.
On Feb. 3 at the same home, a woman asked police to check on her brother because he wasn't answering the door or his phone and she'd lost communication with him about three months prior, according to a police report.
Once inside, first responders found the 79-year-old in a second floor bedroom and he was dead on the scene about 5 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office, which found he died naturally, of heart disease.
Area Detectives are investigating.