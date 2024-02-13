Second body this month found in West Ridge home: officials

For the second time this month apparent human remains have been found inside a home in West Ridge.

A man cleaning out a house after the death of his 79-year-old relative found possible human remains of another person Monday about 11:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Fitch Avenue, police said.

The gruesome discovery happened when he spotted several heavy blankets hanging from a line in the basement and after pulling them down, he saw a locked door with tape covering cracks in it and boxes of mothballs nearby, according to a police report.

After pulling the door down, he found more blankets and plastic trash bags bound by a bungie cord and after peeking into one of the bags he found a "skeleton" with clothing on it, the report said.

He called police and officials took the remains to the Cook County medical examiner's office for examination.

On Feb. 3 at the same home, a woman asked police to check on her brother because he wasn't answering the door or his phone and she'd lost communication with him about three months prior, according to a police report.

Once inside, first responders found the 79-year-old in a second floor bedroom and he was dead on the scene about 5 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office, which found he died naturally, of heart disease.

Area Detectives are investigating.

