ShotSpotter could be cut off as early as this week as Chicago and firm remain at odds over contract extension

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system could be cut off this week as Chicago and the company remain at odds over a contract extension following Mayor Brandon Johnson’s announcement that he plans to nix the technology at summer’s end.

The city’s current $49 million contract with ShotSpotter is set to expire on Friday, meaning the system that covers 12 of the city’s 22 police districts could be shut down as early as the end of that day.

Months before Johnson’s announcement that he intends to fulfill a key campaign promise by doing away with ShotSpotter, parent company SoundThinking sent a proposal for a one-year extension that the city didn’t act on, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told the Sun-Times.

SoundThinking sought to keep the deal in place over an additional year to bolster data collection in an effort to prove the system’s efficacy, the source said.

City officials have proposed a shorter deal that would allow the police department to continue using the technology until Sept. 22, giving cops access to ShotSpotter throughout the historically violent summer months and the Democratic National Convention.

But SoundThinking has remained committed to striking the longer deal, the source said.

In a statement earlier this week, the mayor’s office laid out plans for the future with no specifics.

Before the end of the summer, the mayor’s office said stakeholders and law enforcement officials would “assess tools and programs that effectively increase both safety and trust” while working to “revamp operations within the Strategic Decision Support Centers,” the technology hubs housed in police districts.

“Moving forward, the city of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime,” the mayor’s office said. “Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all.”

Some City Council members have expressed grave concerns about how the mayor’s decision could affect public safety in a city that saw 617 homicides and more than 2,400 shootings last year.

During a City Council hearing Thursday, Ald. David Moore (17th) introduced a proposal that would keep the technology in place.

The measure would most notably reverse Johnson’s decision and give his handpicked Police Supt. Larry Snelling input “in decisions regarding the removal or reallocation of any police resources.” That’s notable because Snelling has been vocal about his support for ShotSpotter.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), a former cop who chairs the Police and Fire Committee, said he’s not surprised that SoundThinking would refuse to stay on through the summer.

“When you have a product that you’re very proud of and someone says they no longer need your product or we don’t believe your product is effective, are you going to be willing to stay around?” Taliaferro said.

Another alderperson, who asked to remain anonymous, said ShotSpotter declined the extension after the Johnson administration “added insult to injury” by offering the company a “low-ball” figure that was less than the company was paid in 2018.

Barring last-minute negotiations to salvage the extension, Taliaferro said he is fearful of what will happen when the gunshot detection technology is turned off late Friday, forcing the Chicago’s most violent police districts to go cold turkey.

“Response times are already [high],” he said. “This could be very detrimental to how effective policing will be over the summer when it comes down to victims of gunfire.”

Proponents frame ShotSpotter as a life-saving tool that’s key for cops responding to reports of gunfire. Critics argue it’s costly, ineffective and contributes to overpolicing in minority communities where the majority of gun violence occurs.

Getting rid of it, opponents claim, is an important step in rebuilding shattered trust between citizens and police. It’s also a prelude to dismantling the Chicago Police Department’s growing arsenal of surveillance tools that includes a vast camera network, license plate readers and facial recognition technology.

As a candidate, Johnson vowed to end the ShotSpotter deal and “invest in new resources that go after illegal guns without physically stopping and frisking Chicagoans on the street.” He insisted the technology is “unreliable and overly susceptible to human error,” adding that it “played a pivotal role” in the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021.

Officer Eric Stillman was responding to a ShotSpotter alert when he chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village and shot Toledo in the chest just a split-second after the teenager dropped a gun and raised his hands.

The shooting fueled an activist movement that has pushed to cut the cord on ShotSpotter, and it was followed by two scathing reports that slammed the technology.

In May 2021, the MacArthur Justice Center at the Northwestern School of Law found that nearly 86% of police deployments to alerts of gunfire prompted no formal reports of any crime. Then, that August, the city’s Office of the Inspector General concluded the technology rarely leads to investigatory stops or evidence of gun crimes.

And just last week, the Sun-Times reported the Cook County state’s attorney’s office had conducted a review of ShotSpotter that found the technology had a minimal effect on prosecuting gun violence cases.

Supt. Snelling has continued to tout ShotSpotter as an important tool for law enforcement. However, high-ranking police sources said they have been kept out of the loop as the recent contract negotiations with SoundThinking have played out.

Eddie Johnson served as the city’s top cop when the technology was integrated into the 12 district technology centers. Like Taliaferro, he doesn’t blame ShotSpotter from declining the extension. Still, the former top cop told the Sun-Times he’s afraid about what will happen without the technology.

“If they turn it off tomorrow night, it’s going to set the city back,” he said. “It’s tragic because I know firsthand what ShotSpotter did. The saddest part to me is that, in some of these challenged areas where people have gotten accustomed to gunfire and don’t call police, there are going to be victims out there that, perhaps, we could save. And if it’s turned off, those things won’t happen.”

Asked whether the mayor’s decision to dump the technology undercuts Snelling with the rank-and-file he leads, Eddie Johnson said, “It’s not going to help.”

“I have heard Supt. Snelling on several occasions voice his support for ShotSpotter, so I’m sure he’s discouraged and frustrated a bit by it,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ve had some conversations about it. But it’s definitely not gonna help in terms of the crime fight.”