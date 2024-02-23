Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Gurnee middle school

A student at Viking Middle School in north suburban Gurnee was released from custody after being charged with bringing a loaded gun to school Friday.

Police were called to the school at 4460 Old Grand Avenue about 9:30 a.m. when a student reported overhearing another student talking about having a gun, Gurnee police said.

The school was placed on a “soft lockdown” for a “short time” as officers, along with a Lake County sheriff’s office K9 unit, searched the building, police said.

A loaded gun was found in a 13-year-old boy’s locker. He was questioned at the police department and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a school, then was released from custody, police said.

No credible threats to students or staff were found following an investigation, police said.

