2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village.

The pair was stopped at a stop sign just before midnight in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a white sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A boy, 17, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.