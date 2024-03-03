The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Crime

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village

A man, 22, was struck in the head Saturday night and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village
crime_scene_police_tape.jpg

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village.

The pair was stopped at a stop sign just before midnight in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a white sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A boy, 17, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police officers caught in crossfire in Humboldt Park
Person in custody in South Loop shooting that killed 1, wounded teen
Squad car in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail struck by bullet
Hundreds honor Chicago cop killed in line of duty with street dedication in West Lawn
Man fatally stabbed in Brighton Park home
Archbishop or AARP card? When Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, will Pope Francis keep him on?
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Chicago police officers caught in crossfire in Humboldt Park
One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest early Sunday morning, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Patrons at the Louvre vist the Mona Lisa, but don't know why.
Columnists
His work usually has to be nude to be this notorious
The Art Institute is holding on to their tame Egon Schiele drawing.
By Neil Steinberg
 
U.S. Capitol.
Other Views
The U.S. House passed a bipartisan tax relief bill to help families. Now, it’s the Senate’s turn.
The child tax credit and affordable housing would get a boost under this bill, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria writes.
By U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood
 
Arturas Karnišovas, Billy Donovan
Bulls
Even with 22 games left the Bulls appear to be locked into No. 9 seed
Arturas Karnisovas’ “competitive” crew sits comfortably ninth in the Eastern Conference. While the executive would love to see them climb, that doesn’t seem to be in the forecast with the teams out in front of the Bulls.
By Joe Cowley
 
Dennis Downes and Hilda Williams with one of Downes’ artworks at a 2016 book signing at The Grove in Glenview.
Obituaries
Dennis Downes, artist, author and expert on trail marker trees, dies at 72
Much of his art, often completed at his studio in Antioch, was inspired by trips to ancient and natural sites in the United States and Canada.
By Thomas Frisbie
 