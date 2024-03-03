2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village.
The pair was stopped at a stop sign just before midnight in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a white sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A boy, 17, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest early Sunday morning, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.
The Art Institute is holding on to their tame Egon Schiele drawing.
The child tax credit and affordable housing would get a boost under this bill, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria writes.
Arturas Karnisovas’ “competitive” crew sits comfortably ninth in the Eastern Conference. While the executive would love to see them climb, that doesn’t seem to be in the forecast with the teams out in front of the Bulls.
Much of his art, often completed at his studio in Antioch, was inspired by trips to ancient and natural sites in the United States and Canada.