Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Crime Chicago Greater Grand Crossing

Woman stabbed in Grand Crossing robbery

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

A woman was stabbed and robbed Tuesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was walking about 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Marquette Road when a man got out of a dark sedan, struck her and stabbed her, Chicago police said.

He took her belongings and drove away in the car, police said.

The woman took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

