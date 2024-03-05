Woman stabbed in Grand Crossing robbery
The attack happened about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Marquette Road. The woman, 34, was in hospitalized in good condition. No arrests have been made.
A woman was stabbed and robbed Tuesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The 34-year-old was walking about 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Marquette Road when a man got out of a dark sedan, struck her and stabbed her, Chicago police said.
He took her belongings and drove away in the car, police said.
The woman took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
