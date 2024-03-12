3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt

A 16-year-old boy and two men were wounded when the boy tried to rob them causing a shootout late Monday in North Lawndale, police said.
The attempted robbery of the men, 34 and 50, happened about 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
A fourth person on the scene was armed and exchanged shots with the 16-year-old alleged robber before fleeing, police said.
The 34-year-old man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the 50-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.
The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. All three are listed in good condition.
The teen was taken into custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.
