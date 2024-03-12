The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Crime Lawndale

3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt

A 16-year-old boy who tried to rob two men exchanged gunfire with a fourth person on the scene, leaving the 16-year-old and the men shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt
CICEROSHOOTING-020319-2.jpg

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy and two men were wounded when the boy tried to rob them causing a shootout late Monday in North Lawndale, police said.

The attempted robbery of the men, 34 and 50, happened about 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

A fourth person on the scene was armed and exchanged shots with the 16-year-old alleged robber before fleeing, police said.

The 34-year-old man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the 50-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. All three are listed in good condition.

The teen was taken into custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Boyfriend charged in murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
Now the older man is reaching out to his son’s wife and teenage daughter.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Classic Corned Beef Brisket With Cabbage and Potatoes
Recipes
Menu planner: Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes is a full and satisfying meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
Politics
Taxation without participation? Low turnout lets slim minority decide ballot questions hitting voters’ wallets
A study found less than 30% of registered Cook County voters determined the fate of 75 property tax-related referendums between 2020 and 2023. “Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.”
By David Struett
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
Police responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue on Monday afternoon heard multiple gunshots en route to the scene, police said. The officers found a man with a gun, who fired at them. He was arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 