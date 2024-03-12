Man fatally shot on the North Side
The man, 21, was in the 1400 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He died at a hospital.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
