The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot on the North Side

The man, 21, was in the 1400 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot on the North Side
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Tuesday on the North Side.

The 21-year-old was in the 1400 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago’s Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti
Daughter of failed Bridgeport bank leader at center of San Diego slaying case
2 men shot, killed in Grand Crossing
Abortion, other reproductive health info would be shielded in county court documents under pioneering proposal
3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt
Boyfriend charged with murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale
The Latest
White Sox Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Nick Madrigal progressing well, gives Cubs another option at third base
When he’s healthy, Madrigal showed last season he’s capable of being the club’s third baseman.
By Kyle Williams
 
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Daughter of failed Bridgeport bank leader at center of San Diego slaying case
Amy Gembara’s ex-boyfriend was convicted this week in the 2021 killing of her fiancee. Amy’s father, John Gembara, the late CEO and president of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport, was found dead in 2017, shortly before the bank failed.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
Cubs
Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon likely headed for early-season IL stint
Counsell said Taillon participated in light throwing on Tuesday, but with Opening Day weeks away, time isn’t on Taillon’s side to prepare as a starter.
By Kyle Williams
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Justin Fields’ market has only reinforced Ryan Poles’ likely QB decision
Two days after the start of the league’s free agency period, it’s clear that no team in the NFL is saving their starting job for Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 
Eric Carmen's hit "All by Myself" came from his self-titled solo debut album.
Obituaries
Eric Carmen, Raspberries leader and ‘All by Myself’ singer, dies at 74
His solo hits included ‘Make Me Lose Control’ and the ‘Dirty Dancing’ smash ‘Hungry Eyes.’
By Mark Kennedy - Associated Press
 