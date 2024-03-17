The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed in Garfield Ridge shooting

The man was in an alley in the 5200 block of South Central Avenue when someone in a black truck opened fire, striking him in the chest.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Crime scene tape

A man was killed in a shooting March 17, 2024, in Garfield Ridge.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

About 2:30 a.m., a man, 27, was in an alley in the 5200 block of South Central Avenue when a black truck approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

