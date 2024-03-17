Man killed in Garfield Ridge shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.
About 2:30 a.m., a man, 27, was in an alley in the 5200 block of South Central Avenue when a black truck approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
