The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy badly hurt in Chatham drive-by

He was struck in the back and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

Just before noon, the boy was standing outside in the 700 block of East 91st Place when a passenger in a white vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The vehicle went around the block and fired at the boy again, officials said.

He was found less than a mile away in the 9100 block of South Dauphin Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his back and one to his chest, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital but police didn't give his condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody.

