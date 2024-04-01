Man critically injured in Morgan Park shooting
A 57-year-old man was standing in the living room of a home in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street about 8:20 p.m. when shots were fired through the front window and he was hit in the left arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
