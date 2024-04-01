The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Man critically injured in Morgan Park shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in Morgan Park, according to police.

A 57-year-old man was standing in the living room of a home in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street about 8:20 p.m. when shots were fired through the front window and he was hit in the left arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

