Two men shot in South Shore

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore Monday night.
Two 35-year-old men were walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. when someone shot at them, police said.
Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower left back while the other man was shot in the right foot and listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
