Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Two men shot in South Shore

Two 35-year-old men were walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. when someone shot at them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CICEROSHOOTING-020319-2.jpg

Sun-Times file

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore Monday night.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower left back while the other man was shot in the right foot and listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

