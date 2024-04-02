Two men shot in South Shore

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore Monday night.

Two 35-year-old men were walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. when someone shot at them, police said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower left back while the other man was shot in the right foot and listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

