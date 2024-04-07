Man critically injured in Chatham shooting
Two men were in a ‘verbal altercation’ at a residence in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday when one man shot there other multiple times, police said.
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chatham on Sunday night.
Two men were in a “verbal altercation” at a residence in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. when one man shot the other multiple times, police said. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and twice in the right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A 36-year-old man was arrested, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Latest
Karen Yarbrough was the first Black person and first woman to serve as Cook County clerk. Mayor Brandon Johnson said Yarbrough ‘forged a path for officials like myself and others’ as both a pioneer and tireless legislator.
Protesters pushed for the release of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. ‘We are not OK until they are all home,’ one speaker said.
Shota Imanaga continued his strong start before rain ended his day, and the Cubs finished a 5-1 homestand.
This week, residents and businesses near the United Center and McCormick Place will receive briefings on how they will be impacted by convention security plans.
The Bulls made the guard a top priority in free agency last July, but Carter has watched his playing time continue to dry up in the last month.