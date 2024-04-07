The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man critically injured in Chatham shooting

Two men were in a ‘verbal altercation’ at a residence in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday when one man shot there other multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chatham on Sunday night.

Two men were in a “verbal altercation” at a residence in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. when one man shot the other multiple times, police said. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and twice in the right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was arrested, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

