The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Crime News Chicago

4-year-old boy shot, critically hurt in Logan Square

The boy was riding in a vehicle about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone opened fire.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 4-year-old boy shot, critically hurt in Logan Square
Screenshot 2024-04-09 at 7.34.12 PM.png

View of the 3300 block of West North Avenue

Google Maps

A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Logan Square on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was riding in a vehicle about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Watchdog chief questions whether Chicago cops lied about why they stopped Dexter Reed before killing him in exchange of gunfire
Two men shot, one fatally near Morse Red Line stop in Rogers Park
Chicago police officer charged with misconduct after allegedly groping woman in custody
Chicago officials to release video showing fatal police shooting in Humboldt Park
Woman shot while walking dog in Uptown
2 women wounded in Englewood shooting
The Latest
Coca-Cola Wrigley Rooftop Sign.jpg
City Hall
Cubs rounding the bases to install new rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley
The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow the Ricketts family — owners of the Cubs — to install new rooftop signs near Wrigley Field.
By Abby Miller
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Politics
Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard
Lawyers for the south suburb argue trustees do not have the authority to appoint Lightfoot, and the hiring will likely be vetoed by Mayor Tiffany Henyard.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Chef and caterer Julius Russell holding a glass of red wine
Obituaries
Julius Russell, personal chef and caterer to Ye, Dwyane Wade, dies at 53
The Chicagoan quit a career in sales to pursue his dream of being a chef.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Springfield
Pritzker pitches grants to open new stores in food deserts
The governor announced the second phase of the Illinois Grocery Initiative, which includes a round of grant funding for new grocers in food deserts.
By Mariah Rush
 
APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Sports Media
TV viewership for NCAA women’s basketball final outdraws men’s game
UConn’s 75-60 victory over Purdue in Monday night’s men’s final on TBS and TNT averaged 14.82 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That was not enough to surpass the 18.87 million who watched South Carolina defeat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday afternoon’s women’s final on ABC and ESPN.
By Associated Press
 