4-year-old boy shot, critically hurt in Logan Square

A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Logan Square on Tuesday afternoon.
The boy was riding in a vehicle about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
