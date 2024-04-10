Brother of Dexter Reed, fatally shot by Chicago police, arrested at protests after body cam footage release

The brother of a man who was fatally shot by Chicago police last month was arrested at a protest Tuesday evening following the release of body cam footage showing the shooting in Humboldt Park.

Julius Reed, 24, was arrested Tuesday night as protests erupted outside the 11th District Police Station at 3151 W. Harrison St., according to an arrest report and the Reed family's attorney Andrew Stroth.

Details of the arrest are sparse, but Julius Reed was unarmed and resisted arrest, according to the report.

Charges against Reed are battery and two counts of resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors, according to the arrest report.

"This young man just lost his brother and I know the plan was to peacefully protest," Stroth told the Chicago Sun-Times. "They want justice for their brother."

Dexter Reed, 26, was stopped while driving by tactical officers with the Chicago Police Department, sparking a tense standoff before gunfire erupted on both sides, ending in Reed's death and an officer being injured.

Reed was shot 96 times in 41 seconds by four officers, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which released the footage this week.

The Tuesday protest was marked by clashes between protesters and police, a heckler shouting "he shot a police officer!" and one person hospitalized during the altercation.

Activist groups are calling for Reed's release on social media, urging people to call Chicago police and demand he be released from custody.

"He is #DexterReed's lil Bro & 20 Cops swarmed him last night, slammed him to the ground for no good reason & are currently detaining him!" a post on X from the group Good Kids Mad City reads.

He is #DexterReed’s lil Bro & 20 Cops swarmed him last night, slammed him to the ground for no good reason & are currently detaining him! Please share! pic.twitter.com/IQiMmJAqfA — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) April 10, 2024

Chicago police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Contributing: Tom Schuba