The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Crime News Humboldt Park

Brother of Dexter Reed, fatally shot by Chicago police, arrested at protests after body cam footage release

Julius Reed, 24, brother of Dexter Reed who was fatally shot at a traffic stop by Chicago police last month, was arrested at protests and charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Brother of Dexter Reed, fatally shot by Chicago police, arrested at protests after body cam footage release

Julius Reed, left, and Porscha Banks, siblings of Dexter Reed, confront Chicago Police Officers during a protest outside District 11 police station, after COPA released body camera footage of a fatal police involved shooting of Dexter back in March, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The brother of a man who was fatally shot by Chicago police last month was arrested at a protest Tuesday evening following the release of body cam footage showing the shooting in Humboldt Park.

Julius Reed, 24, was arrested Tuesday night as protests erupted outside the 11th District Police Station at 3151 W. Harrison St., according to an arrest report and the Reed family's attorney Andrew Stroth.

Details of the arrest are sparse, but Julius Reed was unarmed and resisted arrest, according to the report.

Charges against Reed are battery and two counts of resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors, according to the arrest report.

"This young man just lost his brother and I know the plan was to peacefully protest," Stroth told the Chicago Sun-Times. "They want justice for their brother."

Dexter Reed, 26, was stopped while driving by tactical officers with the Chicago Police Department, sparking a tense standoff before gunfire erupted on both sides, ending in Reed's death and an officer being injured.

Reed was shot 96 times in 41 seconds by four officers, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which released the footage this week.

The Tuesday protest was marked by clashes between protesters and police, a heckler shouting "he shot a police officer!" and one person hospitalized during the altercation.

Activist groups are calling for Reed's release on social media, urging people to call Chicago police and demand he be released from custody.

"He is #DexterReed's lil Bro & 20 Cops swarmed him last night, slammed him to the ground for no good reason & are currently detaining him!" a post on X from the group Good Kids Mad City reads.

Chicago police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Contributing: Tom Schuba

More Coverage
Watchdog chief questions whether Chicago cops lied about why they stopped Dexter Reed before killing him in exchange of gunfire
COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten raised “grave concerns” about the officers in a letter to police Supt. Larry Snelling last week, days before her agency released video it said showed the officers firing roughly 96 shots in just 41 seconds after Reed shot one of them during a traffic stop.
By Tom SchubaFrank Main, and 3 more
 
Brother of Dexter Reed, fatally shot by Chicago police, arrested at protests after body cam footage release
Julius Reed, 24, brother of Dexter Reed who was fatally shot at a traffic stop by Chicago police last month, was arrested at protests and charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.
By Mary Norkol
 
Clashes break out at protest on West Side after release of Dexter Reed shooting footage
Family and community activists called for the firing of officers who shot and killed Dexter Reed. Two people were injured as protesters clashed and blocked an intersection outside a police station.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago officials to release video showing fatal police shooting in Humboldt Park
An exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop last month killed the driver and wounded one of the several Chicago police officers involved in the gunfight.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Dexter Reed, 26, was fatally shot after a shootout that wounded a Chicago police officer Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
Dexter Reed, 26, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital Thursday evening. The wounded officer was rushed to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
 

Next Up In Crime
Rideshare passsenger fatally shot in Englewood
Fundraiser aims to help family of Marine vet who was struck, killed while changing tire on I-55
Second man dies days after Pullman shooting
4-year-old boy shot, critically hurt in Logan Square
Two men shot, one fatally near Morse Red Line stop in Rogers Park
Chicago police officer charged with misconduct after allegedly groping woman in custody
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Rideshare passsenger fatally shot in Englewood
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Butterflied Leg of Lamb With Yogurt Mint Sauce
Recipes
Roasted leg of lamb benefits from butterflying technique
Once spread out in the oven or on a grill, there is a greater surface area exposed to the heat or fire, guaranteeing brown and crispy cooking.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
Greek yogurt in a ceramic bowl with almonds and honey, oatmeal next to a spoon on a brown wooden background. healthy food. natural yoghurt. breakfast.
Eat Well
What are the healthiest types of yogurt?
Plain Greek yogurt and Icelandic skyr are among the best options. But look out for sugar content in all types of yogurt.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
powerliner03-31-24smallmouthJoseSanchez.jpg
Outdoors
The power of powerlining and the small chance of a smallmouth bass
Jose Sanchez caught a big smallmouth bass while powerlining at 63rd Street on the Chicago lakefront (Jackson Park), which is a rare feat when powerlining.
By Dale Bowman
 
TSU Board Tennessee
Columnists
How Black colleges and universities have been underfunded by billions for decades
Tennessee State University has been the worst offender, having been underfunded by $2.1 billion over 30 years. Chicago State University’s funding has also declined by 46% over the last quarter century.
By Marc H. Morial
 